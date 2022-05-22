Iranian President to visit Oman on Monday

Tehran: At the invitation of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Muscat on Monday to discuss bilateral economic, political and cultural relations

Raisi is scheduled to meet the sultan of Oman, sign cooperation documents, and meet Iranians residing in the Arab state as well as Omani traders and businessmen during the one-day visit, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

The visit will be Raisi’s first trip to Oman after taking office in August 2021 as Iran’s President.

Before the visit, a delegation comprising 50 Iranian traders and businessmen visited Oman to lay the groundwork for the strengthening of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Since taking office, Raisi has constantly highlighted the need for enhancing trade and economic cooperation with Arab neighbours.