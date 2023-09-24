Iranian, Saudi FMs discuss ties on sidelines of UN assembly



Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

The Ministers expressed satisfaction with the reopening of embassies in Tehran and Riyadh and the arrival of ambassadors in both countries, said a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

They also agreed to speed up the formation of a joint economic cooperation commission and coordination committee, launch air and maritime transportation lines, improve consular services, and promote sports cooperation, it added.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran is ready to draft and sign a document on bilateral comprehensive cooperation based on an idea put forward in his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in August. He also stressed the need to expand bilateral relations, especially in the fields of economy, trade, and joint economic cooperation.

The Saudi Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress in bilateral relations since the announcement of the resumption of ties in April, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Saudi Arabia is willing to enhance bilateral relations, noting that meetings between the two countries’ leaders will accelerate the progress of bilateral cooperation.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a groundbreaking agreement in China to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months.

On April 6, the two countries officially announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

Like this: Like Loading...