Iranian, UAE presidents to meet soon: Iranian lawmaker

Tehran: An Iranian lawmaker has said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is going to meet soon his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Yaqoub Rezazadeh, a member of the presiding board of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in an interview with the Iranian Students’ News Agency on Wednesday.

He noted that the meeting will be held either in Iran or the UAE, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rezazadeh said since the meeting last month between Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and the UAE president, contacts and communications between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan have started, and the two top diplomats are expected to meet in the near future.

The Parliament member also said the possibility exists that Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who has played a positive role in mediating and bringing about reconciliation among regional countries, would visit Iran in the coming months to help improve Tehran’s relations with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Iran recently appointed its envoy to the UAE, a post that had been vacant since 2016, the official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

In 2016, the UAE downgraded its relations with Iran after Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran. In September 2022, the UAE reinstated its ambassador to Iran.

