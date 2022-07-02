Iran’s FM says durable guarantees key to conclusion of nuclear talks



Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that the negotiations to revive the Iranian nuclear deal can succeed if the US provides durable guarantees for Tehran’s economic benefits.

“America’s realism and obtaining stable guarantees for Iran’s full economic benefit from the agreement can make the outcome of the negotiations fruitful,” he tweeted on Friday.

Amir-Abdollahian added that Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, in full coordination with him, “seriously continues to negotiate logically, reasonably and actively for the lifting of sanctions”.

“We continue our efforts with strength and logic,” he said.

The remarks by Amir-Abdollahian followed the two-day indirect talks between Iran and the US in Qatari capital Doha earlier this week, which resulted in no agreement to settle the remaining differences amid the international efforts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran signed the nuclear deal with the world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The Iranian nuclear talks began in April 2021 in Vienna, but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.