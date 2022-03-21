Iraq condemns Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia



Baghdad: Iraq on Sunday condemned the latest attacks that targeted energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry “reiterated its stance calling for the adoption of dialogue to end these actions between the parties to the conflict, as the dialogue ensures mechanisms for all parties to avoid more losses”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for its overnight attacks targeting vital energy facilities, including Aramco oil facilities, in several cities in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of the northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the following year to support the Yemeni government.