Iraqi PM confirms end of US-led combat mission in Iraq



Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has confirmed the end of the US-led coalition forces’ combat mission in Iraq after the withdrawal of the forces from the country.

“The combat mission of the international coalition has ended and all the combat equipment withdrew outside Iraq,” al-Kadhimi said on Wednesday in a tweet posted on the official Twitter page of his media office.

“The role of the coalition has become limited to advise and support according to the strategic dialogue,” the Iraqi Prime Minister added.

On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi Parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

In July 2021, the US and Iraq held a session of strategic dialogue during which the two countries agreed on withdrawing all US combat troops from Iraq by December 31.