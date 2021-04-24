Spread the love



















Irene Leena Pinto (79), Derebail/Texas, USA Passes Away

Irene “Leena” Pinto, Derebail/Texas (79), passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Late Henry Pinto and the Loving mother of Clarence (Marina), Ivan (Shalet) and Adrian (Reshma). Grandmother of Anabel, Alagan, Nathan, Aaron and Anthea. Irene, daughter of Alexander and Winfred Castelino, was born in Mangalore, India and came to the United States to be with her family. She was an avid gardener and loved to cook. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons’ strong values that have served them well. Irene would have celebrated her 80th birthday in May and is also survived by many loving family members and friends in many countries. She will be greatly missed

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 26th at 11:00 am at our Lady of Angels Catholic Church 1914 Ridgeview Dr, Allen, TX 75013.