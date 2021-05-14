Spread the love



















Irfan Siddiqui on his ode to Covid warriors with Javed Ali, Salim-Sulaiman



Mumbai: Lyricist-screenwriter Irfan Siddiqui teamed up with composers Salim-Sulaiman for the new track “Jazaak Allah”. He says the song, sung by Javed Ali and Salim Merchant, is a vote of thanks to all frontline workers who are working tirelessly as India battles the second wave of Covid-19.

“Jazaak Allah is an ode to all the Covid warriors who are working relentlessly and selflessly for humanity. It is a very special thing for me as it highlights the feelings of gratitude and kindness. I wanted to keep a little touch of Urdu in the lyrics and wanted people to connect with the essence of the song. I hope I’ve achieved it,” he told IANS.

Talking about collaborating with Salim-Sulaiman and Javed, he adds: “I’m honoured that Salim has sung four songs of mine — Aashiyana from Fashion, Ali Maula from Kurbaan, Oh Jaaniya from Wedding Pullav and the Teen Patti title track. Jazaak Allah is our third joint offering on Eid. We’ve previously done Allahu Akbar and Astagfirullah. This is the first time I have worked with Javed Ali and I must say I am thrilled. He is extremely talented and cooperative,” says Siddiqui.