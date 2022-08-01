‘Irrespective of Religions or Parties We Will Solve the 3 Murder Cases’-DGP Praveen Sood

‘Irrespective of Religios or Parties We Will Solve the 3 Murder Cases as soon as soon as possible. And I am sure about it- DGP Praveen Sood

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Anushu Kumar were present during the DGP briefing.

Won’t spare anyone involved in 3 murders in K’taka dist, says DGP Praveen Sood



Mangaluru (IANS): Amid the allegations by opposition that ruling BJP in Karnataka is adopting prejudiced approach in dealing with serial killings, DGP Praveen Sood on Monday stated that the killers of three murder cases would not be spared irrespective of their ideologies and organisations.

Sood was referring to murders of two Muslim youth and one BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada district in the last 10 days. “We will initiate action regarding all murders. We won’t spare any individual, organisation,” he reiterated.

He further stated that three murder cases have taken place in Dakshina Kannada. Eight people have been been arrested in Masood’s (migrant worker) case and two have been arrested in BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare’s killing. While, the police have seized the car used in Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet murder case and arrested its owner.

Other accused persons would be nabbed very soon. “We will see to it that such incidents of violence won’t take place in future. The discussion will be held with the Police Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police and District Commissioner,” he said.

The civilians should come forward to share the information on activities of anti-social elements which helps in early arrests. If information is not shared, then we will suspect collusion, DGP Praveen Sood explained.

Chief Minister has given directions regarding series of murders. The checking has been intensified in border check posts. The strength of police will be increased in Dakshina Kannada district, he maintained.

