IRS officer Amit Singal appointed as Director in CVC



New Delhi: Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amit Kumar Singal has been appointed as the Director in the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said here on Monday.

According to the order issued by the DoPT, Singal has been selected for appointment as Director in the CVC for a period of five years from the date of taking charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Singal’s appointment was made under the Central Staffing Scheme and the DoPT has asked the Department of Revenue to relieve him. The order also asked him to immediately take up his new assignment in the CVC.

Singal, a 2007 batch IRS officer, was recommended for the central deputation by the Department of Revenue.

The CVC is an apex body created to address corruption issues in the Central government through a law enacted by the Parliament conferring statutory status on the CVC in 2003.

It has the status of an autonomous body, free of control from any executive authority, charged with monitoring all vigilance activity under the Centre, advising various authorities in the Central government organisations for vigilance related issues.