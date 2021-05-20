Spread the love



















Is Cricket Betting Legal in India?

Gambling in India can be a complex topic given the strict rules and regulations across various states. Thanks to the 1867 Public Gambling Act, running a gambling house in India is not considered legal. As a result, many presume that sports betting would too be outlawed but it’s not as black and white as this. Indian law differentiates sports betting from other forms of gambling as there is an element of skill rather than pure chance.

The following article will explore the legality of cricket betting (and general sports betting) in India in greater depth, shedding light on the often misunderstood topic.

Gambling in India

The legality of gambling varies from state to state across the subcontinent but the distinction between skill-based gambling and luck-based gambling is clear. Having said this, some lottery events are legally permitted in India

Illegal gambling can be punishable by a fine of up to 200 rupees and in certain cases a short prison sentence. As such, it’s smart to exercise caution and make sure that you aren’t breaking the law before gambling in India.

Where is Sports Betting Legal in India?

As mentioned above, betting laws vary throughout the country with each state adopting its own set of rules. In Sikkim, there is a state-run casino and several state lotteries as is the case in Goa and Daman.

However, as cricket is easily the nation’s most popular sport, many will be wondering where they stand on the legality of betting on it. The simple answer to anyone wanting to bet on cricket in India is to turn to online sportsbooks.

Online Cricket Betting in India

Sports betting is illegal in India for the most part. However, there isn’t a law forbidding Indian citizens from turning to online sports betting as an alternative. This is somewhat of a loophole for punters as they can bet online but not in person at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook.

The reason this is allowed is all down to the location of the online platforms. These sportsbooks can get around Indian gambling laws by being based off-shore and therefore not infringing on any restrictions. Indian online casinos and sportsbook are not permitted but foreign establishments catering to Indian customer are. This allows Indian citizens to legally register and bet on cricket and other sports without fear of being reprimanded.

As a result, Indian sports betting has taken off in recent years. Indian residents can bet freely on their favourite sports online provided they are offered by a foreign sportsbook. You will likely find many sportsbooks offering Indian rupees and currency option to cater specifically to the Indian market.

If you are keen to find out more about cricket betting, including the best online platforms to do so in India, BettingGuide is a great resource for exactly that. Their website helpfully compares various sports betting sites available to Indian bettors and has lots of useful advice for new beginners including where to find the best cricket betting action.

