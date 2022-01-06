Is education prerogative today?

“The direction in which education starts, a man will determine his future” – Plato

The journey from the pathshalas, chatuspadies, gurukulas, temples to schools and colleges are tremendous. From storytelling to book learning, education has evolved drastically. India is one of those successful countries to have experienced almost all kinds of education systems.

The legacy of Lord Thomas Babington Macaulay indeed brought a new life for the Indian education system. Education has always been and is flourishing. The question of will I be prerogative? Is never-ending. The beginning of the emergence of the concept ‘Prejudice’ has always been an obstacle in reaching out towards the education of an individual. From the pre-Vedic period to the post-Vedic period to the pre-independence era and till date. It can be also framed as the continuing legacy of discrimination towards education. The act of creating a barrier for certain people in society to exercise their right to education has to be put to an end. At present even the government is working towards the eradication of this ideology. According to article 15 of the Indian constitution, it clearly states that no discrimination has to be done on the basis of religion, race, caste, creed, sex or place of birth and even linguistic minorities. Yet it prevails.

The constitution of India is the result of the hard work of many eminent personalities. It took 2 years 11 months 18 days to frame this beautiful work. It is indeed great work. Let us at least respect the hard work and practice the valuable contribution for a brighter, not just of an individual but for the development of the country as well.

India has excelled in emerging as a developing country in Southern Asia. Don’t you think India has to become a Developed Country? Yes, it has to… It is very much easier and possible for India to reach the goal of becoming a developed country. Despite various obstacles, India managed to emerge as a developing country from an underdeveloped position.

Now the question is how is it possible? Education plays a very important role in the all-round development, may it be in any sector. This is possible only if the citizens of the country are well educated.

The role of Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule is tremendous. Savitribai Phule is the pioneer of women’s education. She was the first female teacher in India. It is because of her contribution we have ended up resulting as the product of almost all the teachers to be females in the Indian schools today. It was never easy for her to be the first female teacher. If it was possible for her, why not us?

The idea of boy and girl, rich and poor are the demons of society. One should understand the need and zeal of education. It is not only the right of an individual to get education, simultaneously it is also a duty. Rights and duties are the two faces of the same coin. Let us nevertheless forget the contributions of Dr B.R. Ambedkar towards education. Though he stressed on the freedom of education to the Dalits he never left the other weaker sections may it be on the basis of economic, finance or women. He always raised his voice wherever he smelled exploitation of the weaker section. The slogan of Ambedkar “Educate, Agitate and organize” is never forgettable. It has to be our primary goal in our life towards pursuing a bright and peaceful future both to the individual as well as the country.

By Vinitha D’Souza

St. Aloysius Institute of Education.

Mangaluru.