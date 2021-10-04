Spread the love



















Is it a Leopard or a Hyena? Nobody Knows, as a Wild-Animal was seen Moving around in Maroli

Mangaluru: As per Range Forest Officer Prashanth Pai who said, “A video made by a girl on Sunday, 3 October evening, has gone viral, after she captured a moving animal, which looked like a leopard or a Hyena in Maroli, in the City. Other than the girl, no one else has seen any wild animal moving in that area. Since the video was made in the dark, it wasn’t clear exactly what kind of animal it was. After we got the news, officials of the forest department visited the spot and were unable to trace the animal. But chances are that the animal could be a Leopard or Hyena since a few stray have gone missing in that area, could be devoured by the wild-animal”.

Prashanth Pai further said, “Most probably the animal could be a Hyena since its face was not clear in the video. In the past, we had come across a bunch of Hyenas in the Pachanady area, and there are very good chances the mysterious animal could be a Hyena, rather than a leopard. We will be monitoring the area to find out what kind of animal was captured on the video”.

IF ANYONE SPOTS ANY KIND OF WILD ANIMAL IN MAROLI OR IN YOUR AREA YOU ARE REQUESTED TO CALL AT 0824-2425167 or Toll-Free: 1926

