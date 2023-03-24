Is it wrong to call those Looted the Country thieves? – BK Hariprasad During Protest against Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament

Mangaluru: The District Congress Party staged a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament after his conviction by the court of chief Judicial Magistrate Surat, in front of Gandhi Statue at Lalbagh here on March 24.

Addressing the protesters, the opposition leader B K Hariprasad said, “We the Congress party workers condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament as an MP. It is a black day for Indian Democracy as the BJP is trying to suppress the voice of Opposition party leaders. The Constitution of India is the longest-written constitution in the world. The BJP is doing the work of subverting democracy, and disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as an MP for a trivial reason highlights the double standards of the BJP. What is wrong in calling thieves as thieves who looted the country?” he questioned.

Expressing outrage B K Hariprasad further said, “What is wrong in calling thieves as thieves? If Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choksi have looted the country and are leading a luxurious life abroad, what should we call them? Are they Satya Harishchandras? Let BJP call such people as Satya Harischandra. We will repeat the same statement, we 5 crore Congress Party workers are ready to go to jail, let them arrest us”.

Congress leaders UT Khader, K Harish Kumar, Abhaychandra Jain, J R Lobo, Shakuntala Shetty, Moideen Bava, Ivan D’Souza, Shashidhar Hegde, Lukman Bantwal, Shalet Pinto, Vishwas Das, Naveen D’Souza, Purosotham Chitrapura, Sawad Sulia, Joachim D’Souza, Umesh Dandikeri, Lawrence D’Souza, Santhosh Shetty, Abdul Rauf, Lancelet Pinto, Appi, Ramananda Pujary, A C Vinayaraj, Prathiba Kulai, Muhammed Badagannur, Dr Rajaram, Praveen Alva, Sadashiva Shetty, Ashith Pereira, Rehman Kunjatbail, Alvin Prakash, Manjula Naik, Shantala Gatti, T Honnaiah, Deepak Pujary, Prahlad Bellippadi, Rakesh Malli, Stany Alvaris and others were present.

Like this: Like Loading...