‘Is Karnataka a Toy to Hand Over its Future in Modi’s Hands’? – Supriya Shrinate

Mangaluru: “Mangalore is called Vidya Kashi of India, an educational hub where students come from all over India to pursue their education. But there is nothing in the city to retain them once they complete their education, in fact, a large number of native youth are now moving out in search of opportunities. Amit Shah was here in Mangaluru and asked the people to hand over the future of Karnataka to Modi. In whose hands was the future of Karnataka for the last 3.5 years? Why did Modi choose to gloss over all the corruption? Isn’t this insulting people of Karnataka saying that this election is not to choose the MLAs but to hand over the future of the state to the hands of Modi – Is Karnataka a toy to be handed over to anyone?”, said Supriya Shrinate Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platforms AICC during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatte here on April 30.

Addressing the media persons Supriya said, “Mangaluru is the land of rivers, beautiful beaches and Temples but is not a big tourism hub. Despite people with varied talents and technical prowess, Mangaluru does not attract big investments simply because no investor wants to invest their money in a place where there is communal tension and is used as a hate laboratory by the BJP”.

Supriya further said, “The BJP has won the Mangaluru Lok Sabha for 35 years but they have done very little for their constituency. Even the big projects that exist like MRPL, MCF and the SEZ, besides the seaports, airports and highways were all brought by the Congress party. Karnataka state assembly elections is now upon us and the people have made up their minds to oust the BJP and elect Congress with an overwhelming majority”.

Supriya also said, “Our manifesto especially has a section dedicated to Coastal Karnataka. The Karnataka Congress announced the Dasa Sankalpa (10 focus points) for the Karavali region in the state during Praja Dwani Yatra in Mangaluru on 22nd January 2023. They, Prioritized the development of the “Coastal Region” by creating employment, investment, tourism, and harmonious growth. To achieve this, we will constitute a statutory body called “Karawali Development Authority” with an annual budget of Rs. 2,500 crores. Make Mangalore India’s next IT and garment industry hub, creating 1 lakh jobs. Introduce ‘Stand with Mogaveeras, and offer Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage for every fisherman, Rs 1 lakh in interest-free loans to fisherwomen and up to Rs 25 lakh subsidy for buying well-equipped fishing boats. Increase diesel subsidy to Rs 25 per litre and 500 litres per day. Establish the “Shree Narayan Guru Development Board,” with a budget of Rs. 1,250 crores across 5 years. Establish the “Bunt Development Board,” with a budget of Rs 1,250 crore for 5 years. Increase and restore the minority welfare budget. Allocate Rs 50 crore to support area nut farmers and improve marketing and research in the sector. Introduce the “Shree Swami Vivekananda Communal and Social Harmony Committee in every Gram Panchayat”.

These are our guarantees:

GRUHA JYOTHI: 200 units of free electricity per month to every household.

GRUHA LAKSHMI SCHEME: ₹2,000/month to every woman head of household.

YUVA NIDHI: ₹3,000/month for unemployed graduates & ₹1,500/month for unemployed diploma holders.

ANNA BHAGYA: Free 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families.

FREE BUS TRAVEL: For women all across the state in roadway buses.

“People are tired of the 40% commission Sarkara and want the PayCM out. There is no sector which has not seen corruption. Such as 2 contractors who committed suicide due to the 40% commission in the Karnataka govt

• T Rajendra

• Santosh Patil (a BJP worker)

Dingaleshwar Swamiji – The Powerful Lingayat Seer has said that if any work has to be done with this govt in power, then a 40% commission has to be paid. Govt ask for money even to release funds for Maths charging 30% commission – giving a discount of 10%

– Basana Gowda Patil Yatnal, Senior BJP leader said that with this govt. in power, the CM position can be bought for Rs 2500 crore.

He is a star campaigner and has been given a ticket by the BJP.

The Contractors Association, Association of Engineers, Association of Teachers and the Association of Schools have all written letters against the 40% commission in the BJP govt.

Look at the language of senior BJP leaders visiting Karnataka – the Prime Minister was here yesterday but chose not to speak a word on the state or promises made to people or rampant corruption. He didn’t even name the Chief Minister or senior party leaders like Yediyurappa. This election is about 6.5 crore people of Karnataka”, Supriya pointed out.

“Before him, Amit Shah was here and asked the people to hand over the future of Karnataka to Modi. In whose hands was the future of Karnataka for the last 3.5 years? Why did Modi choose to gloss over all the corruption? Isn’t this insulting the people of Karnataka saying that this election is not to choose the MLAs but to hand over the future of the state to the hands of Modi – Is Karnataka a toy to be handed over to anyone? Amit Shah had the audacity to say if BJP doesn’t come to power there will be riots in the state. Why must the home minister use this filthy language? Why must he spread panic and fear? Why must he threaten Karnataka? You are aware that we are not just seeking legal remedy but have also petitioned the election commission on it”, said Supriya.

“Before him, JP Nadda had insulted the people of Karnataka saying that they would be devoid of Modi’s blessings if BJP doesn’t come to power. Does the PM bless people in a democracy and does this statement not threaten the federal rights of Karnataka? But one thing is clear, the BJP has realised that it is losing this election. This is why they are all talking about what will happen if they don’t come to power instead of saying what will happen if they do. But don’t worry, Congress will win the elections and we will fulfill our promises to the people including Kannadigas. Karnataka has always shown the way to our country and we are confident it will once again embrace positive change by voting for Congress”, said Supriya.

