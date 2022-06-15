Is MCC waiting for Engineers from Delhi to Fix this Choked Manhole since 1 Month

Is MCC waiting for Engineers from Delhi to Fix this Choked Manhole Overflowing since 1 month, near Balmatta Circle/Collectors gate on Balmatta Road in the City

Mangaluru: To Whomsoever It May Concern! or To whomever is the Corporator of this area/Ward near Balmatta Circle/Collector’s Gate on Balmatta Road in Mangaluru, this report is for your kind consideration in seeing that action is taken immediately in fixing the Overflow of dirty drainage water oozing out of the manhole, for over a month. Apart from the Corporator, this report is for the kind perusal of MCC Commissioner, MCC Mayor and local MLA to look into this issue and rectify it soon, before more people get sick inhaling the stink.

Irrespective of which party you belong to as a corporator, on behalf of the residents in that area and also the commuters who have to wade through the stinking water spilled on the road, Team Mangalorean makes a kind request to do the needful and rectify the issue, before people fall sick from this dirty water, contaminated with filth, human fecal, mosquitoes etc.

This is not the ONLY area in Balmatta where we are seeing an Overflow of Manholes, because overflowing manholes are a common sight in the city during the monsoon season and a similar problem continues to cause inconvenience to commuters, motorists, students, and elders. This overflowing manhole is right near to a Nazareth School, Yenepoya degree college, Nazareth convent, Shanthi Nilatya, KACES, a mini hall, restaurant, shops, etc, and the sewage water continues to overflow for over a month and everyone, right from MCC Officials to the area ward councilors have turned a blind eye.

Apart from the overflowing sewage water, it threatens the hygiene of the children attending the school and others taking that route. This could also contaminate drinking water which is being polluted by the overflowing sewage water. Despite the efforts and complaints made by locals, sewage water continues to overflow from the open manhole, leaving the area a TOTAL MESS!

Hoping this report by Team Mangalorean will bring positive results at the earliest, before children before people GET SICK!