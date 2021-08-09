Is NHAI Waiting for Another ‘Pookalam’ Flower Arrangement to Repair Potholes Near Pumpwell Flyover?

Spread the love



















Is the National HighwayAuthority of India (NHAI) Waiting for Another ‘Pookalam’ Flower Arrangement by a Woman to Repair Potholes Near Pumpwell Flyover, in ?

Mangaluru: Remember, on 1 September 2020, an education consultant from City Ms Radhika Deemanth Suvarna did something unique- as part of Onam celebrations which was on 1 September, she with the help of her friends, namely- make-up artist Nelofar, Yuvika, and Supritha created an Onam flower arrangement called “Pookalam” and spread it around the pothole near Kankanady Pumpwell flyover bridge, in order to highlight the pothole issue. And within a few hours, the NHAI officials sprung into action and repaired the potholes. However, once again with heavy rains pounding the City, the entire service roads adjacent to the Kankanady Pumpwell Flyover are filled with crater size potholes, posing grave threats to motorists. With the potholes existing for the last so many days, just wondering if NHAI authorities are waiting for a few women to highlight this issue, just like what Ms Radhika did, so they could get to work and fix the dilapidated road filled with treacherous potholes, which is making driving or riding hard for motorists.

Passing on this stretch of the pothole-ridden service road is like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. Every person who has had the misfortune of commuting on this stretch of the road will testify what a great pain the ride is – literally – owing to the numerous potholes that punctuate the road. I bet a ride on this stretch is akin to a ride on a ‘ camel’s ‘ back- just bumpy! Yes, this is a busy service road joining the NH, and every commuter taking this road has nursed the after-effects of juddering over potholes of all shapes and sizes. The NHAI authorities’ desultory efforts to fill them only result in these craters reappearing sooner rather than later. Sometimes it’s dangerous for vehicles to pull out of the potholes promptly, particularly at night.

These potholes have become a nuisance for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. But the concerned authorities have turned a blind eye to this hazard. This dilapidated service road has also become a major obstacle for ambulances too. Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system. The NHAI crew should take quick action to fix the potholes before they get deep and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damages.

Ms Seema, a two-wheeler rider, said that it would be a test every time she rides on this service road as there was every chance of a heavy vehicle hitting her if she applied brakes to avoid craters. Those new to the stretch would have no idea of the road condition and often their vehicles get damaged, she said. The problem has been persistent for several years with NHAI undertaking pothole-filling work during summer which, however, gives way during heavy rain. Added to the woes of motorists are the water stagnation and deposit of muck on the carriageway that makes driving or riding a nightmarish task. At some places due to huge potholes, drivers are forced to suddenly pull their vehicles to the extreme right thereby endangering the lives of other road users.

NHAI’s apathy to provide a water outlet near the near Pumpwell flyover results in the formation of a mini water pool- and those on smaller vehicles are the affected lot, especially the two-wheelers. At many spots, the freshly laid bitumen surface on the road has crumbled due to water-logging thereby causing frequent traffic jams. A few days ago, Yours Truly took a ride on this service road near the Flyover, and I was totally frustrated. Just imagine if I was frustrated taking this route just for a day, imagine the plight of those commuters who travel on this stretch daily to work, for their education and other errands. But do any of the concerned authorities care about the hardships and inconveniences faced by these commuters? Probably, Not!

DK Minister-in-Charge S Angara during a meeting urged all depts to fill potholes

On Friday, 6 August, the Minister-in-charge of Dakshina Kannada S. Angara, who held a meeting in the DC’s office, asked all departments concerned to fill up potholes on all roads in the district. He had also asked the district administration to release at the earliest Rs 10,000 as compensation per family who lost their houses to heavy rains in the district recently. Whether the NHAI or other department officials will oblige to the minister’s request in fixing the potholes at the earliest, is something that needs to be watched for. Team Mangalorean only can’t fight for the cause, other citizens/motorists also need to raise their voices or come up with action plans or ideas, so that the sleeping NHAI authorities will quickly wake up and do the needful. If we all keep quiet, and don’t complain, and wait for this potholed road to be restored for a smooth ride, you are out of luck. Because no authorities will take any action until a few two-wheelers get swallowed by some of these mega-potholes? Until then bear with the potholes or curse someone in NHAI dept — and still keep driving or riding safely.

