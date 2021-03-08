Spread the love



















IS operative killed in Afghanistan

Kabul: Afghan forces have killed an operative of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Nangarhar province, an official statement issued on Monday said.

“Amir Khan alias Amir Masoud Kaftari who served as deputy intelligence chief of the IS outfit has been killed in Khogiani district,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement published by the provincial government as saying.

The security forces also discovered an IS flag and a number of arms and ammunitions from Kaftari’s hideout during the raid, the statement added.

The IS, which is still active in parts of Nangarhar and the neighbouring Kunar and Nuristan provinces, is yet to make comment.