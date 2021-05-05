Spread the love



















Is the iGaming Market Growing in 2021?

The past year was difficult for numerous industries. Gambling was hit especially hard due to lockdowns and restrictions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Casinos have rearranged their operations and brought technology into the fore with players unable to visit casinos in person. These restrictions are still in place in many countries around the world, so the industry has taken a big step toward the Internet mainstream.

In the wake of the pandemic, new online casinos are popping up much more frequently than before. It was clear that the market will experience huge growth, and that’s what multiple analyses have shown. This will continue well beyond this year, with a wave of new casinos and online arrangements set to hit the market.

A Growth of Over 10%

The pandemic has brought technology into the limelight in many industries. Gambling was one of them. 2020 and 2021 will be remembered as the years when iGaming finally made that big step toward stardom. Players preferred to play casino games online for years, but the iGaming industry never grew like this year.

According to research, the global gambling market should experience growth of nearly 11% this year. This is mostly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the pandemic’s impact. All big casinos and betting sites have already moved online. As online gambling gets legalized in more countries, and now’s the perfect time to do so, the expectations can easily be exceeded.

That’s not a big surprise, although the growth has come earlier than expected. For years, online slots have largely overtaken their land-based counterparts. The variety of these games is simply too big to ignore, and there are more games than Vegas casino could ever house. Wagering on these games and others has also been simplified, so players prioritize online gambling over going to land-based venues.

Mobile Gambling Also on the Rise

For the past few years, mobile gambling has also been on the rise. That shouldn’t come as a shock. The industry has been promoting mobile services for quite a while, and players finally caught up. It’s the next logical step in the evolution of iGaming. The majority of players prefer to play on the go rather than sitting in front of their PCs or visiting land-based casinos.

The rise of mobile gambling has fuelled the rise of iGaming in general. The two are interlinked now more than ever. A big portion of the online gambling revenue for 2021 will be powered by mobile gaming. With thousands of slots and casino games available on mobile devices via apps or browsers, it’s no wonder why players prefer to play on the go. As long as you have a stable Internet connection, you’re good to go.

The increased revenue in the iGaming market is expected to continue well after 2021, even without the pandemic. It’s becoming a pretty lucrative industry, and as new countries realize the potential financial impact it could bring to their economies, iGaming will grow bigger.