ISF chief Jaiswal front runner for new CBI chief: Sources



New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force chief Subodh Jaiswal is one of the top contenders for the post of the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources said.

According to sources familiar with the development, Jaiswal, a former Maharashtra DGP, is among the finalised candidates for the post of the CBI chief.

The source said that his name can be announced soon.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Naremdra Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to select the new CBI chief.

The source said that names of Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, a 1985 IPS officer of the UP cadre along with three others were discussed.

Besides Jaiswal and Awasthi, the names of Sashastra Seema Bal K.R. Chandra and Special Secretary, Home, V.S.K. Kaumudi were also discussed.

The CBI had got an acting Director in the form of Praveen Sinha after the term of R.K. Shukla ended on February 3 this year.

After the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) chooses the names of at least three or four officers for the CBI Director’s post, they are sent to the Select Committee comprising the Prime Minister, the CJI and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, which decides the final pick for a fixed term of two years.

According to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in 2004, officers from the four oldest serving batches of IPS are considered for the top post.

As per the guidelines, officials having experience in anti-corruption investigations or CBI, from the senior most four batches of IPS cadre, will be empanelled, following which a screening of three officers would be sent to the Appointments’ Committee of the Cabinet headed by the Prime Minister.

