ISF Karnataka team assisted in the cremation of a Tamil Nadu native who passed away in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: The Indian Social Forum Al-Qasim unit has helped in the cremation of Mohammed Ashraf Ali, a native of Tamil Nadu who expired due to a heart attack.

The deceased had come to Saudi Arabia’s Buraida province a month ago to do housework and had suffered a heart attack while working. The locals had sought help from the Indian Social Forum for the cremation of the body which was kept in the mortuary of ‘The King Fahad Hospital’ in Buraida due to lack of contact with the family and inadequate records.

Activists of the Indian Social Forum, Ayaz Katipalla, Irfan Adoor and Mohammed Shaikh from the Al-Qasim unit swung into action immediately, accompanied by the family members with the permission letter of the sponsor of the deceased. After several visits to the local police station and the hospital, a certificate was issued and the burial was carried out at Masjid al-Khaleezh, Al-Qasim.

Relatives of the deceased expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance from the Indian Social Forum.