ISIRI-2022 Intercollegiate Folk Dance Competition held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, in association with UGC STRIDE organized an Intercollegiate Folk Dance Competition ‘ISIRI-2022’ on 28th November 2022 in LCRI Hall for students of degree and parallel courses from Mangalore and surrounding districts.

Swaraj Shetty of ‘Kantara’ and ‘Ondu Motteya Kathe fame, Ranjan of ‘Praveen fame of ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragodu’, Badekkila Pradeep of Colors Kannada’s Big Boss fame and a proud alumnus were the chief guests at the inaugural program. Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto, SJ, Rector of St Aloysius institutions presided over the programme. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal, Dr Alwyn DSa, Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Ms Sandhya U Sirsikar, the Convenor and Mr Shashank Student Convenor were on the dais.

Dr Alwyn DSa gave introductory remarks and explained the concept of ISIRI 2K22. The chief guests spoke about the culture of Tulunadu and their appearance in the recent hit movies. Badekkila Pradeep entertained the audience with his impressive voice. He also recalled his memories at St Aloysius College as a student and the support he received from this college for his extraordinary talents. Besides this, he said that such programmes will help retain the ancient cultures of this region and our involvement in such programmes will help to understand the cultural diversity.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, in his speech, congratulated the organisers of ISIRI 2k22 and the decoration prepared in the venue depicting the culture of Tulunadu. The competition was held in Tulu, Kannada, Kodava, Konkani and Beary folk dance forms from coastal Karnataka and hilly regions.

13 colleges participated in the competition from Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod Districts. Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal were the winner and Canara College, Mangalore was the I Runners Up and University College, Mangalore were the II Runners up. Ms Kavana and Ms Raksha compered the programme. Kashyap introduced the guests. Ms Sandhya U Sirsikar proposed the vote of thanks.