Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls for restraint in Ukraine

Kabul: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a statement has called for restraint by the parties involved in the recent tensions in Ukraine, saying that all sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.

MoFA on Friday also urged the involved parties to consider safeguarding the Afghan refugees and students based in Ukraine, TOLOnews reported.

The Russian troops on Thursday launched an all-out attack on Ukraine hours after President Vladmir Putin announced that he had ordered a military operation in Ukraine. The Russian forces have targeted several cities of Ukraine.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means,” the statement said.

Analysts believe that the issue of Ukraine will shift the attention of the international community from the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

“The issue of Ukraine draws the attention of the world. The Islamic Emirate should try to ramp up visits abroad to keep Afghanistan’s relations with the world countries on track,” said Maiwand Babakarkhail, a political analyst.

Based on statistics, more than 50,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh are living in Ukraine. Around 20,000 of them are Afghans.

What will be the impact of the Russia-Ukraine’ tension on Afghanistan?

“The Ukraine’s issue will cause a reduction in attention of the world countries toward the Afghan migrants. The financial support of the European Union and other world countries will decrease,” said Toreq Farhadi, a political analyst.

“The people of Afghanistan need of world now more than ever. Unfortunately, Ukraine’s situation will cause Afghanistan to be forgotten by the world. This should not happen because the situation in Afghanistan is worse,” said Ruslan Salmanov, a Russian journalist.

Although, the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine faced widespread reactions by many world countries, Iran and China — the two neighbouring countries of Afghanistan — remained silent.

“China is closely monitoring the latest developments. We call on all sides to exercise restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control, said Hua Chunying’s, China Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson.

The attack on Ukraine is expected to trigger a new wave of migrations from Ukraine. Many Afghans left the country for Ukraine following the fall of the former government and are living in an uncertain fate.