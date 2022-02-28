Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Spokesman comments on house-to-house searches



Kabul: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan called the recent house-to-house searches “constructive,” saying that many weapons and ammunition were captured. Also several Daesh fighters, robbers and kidnappers were captured in the so-called clearing operation.

Talking at a press conference in Kabul on Sunday, Islamic Emirate Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said recent house clearings were intended to catch criminals, some of whom were released from prison during the change of government.

According to Mujahid, women were among the Islamic Emirate forces searching homes, and only “suspected areas” were searched, TOLOnews reported.

“Nine kidnappers, six affiliated with Daesh, and 53 robbers were detained,” he added.

Some residents of Kabul said their houses were raided by Islamic Emirate forces.

“They said that the family should remain inside the house — they looked everywhere except one room where women were,” said Ali Yasar, a resident of Kabul.

“On Sunday around 10:30 a.m, they (Islamic Emirate Forces) came. There was a woman among them, they entered the houses and conducted the searches in a good way,” said Mohammad Rafi, a resident of Kabul.

Residents of the capital earlier complained about the house-to-house searching by the Islamic Emirate.

Mujahid said two girls who were chained up at a residence in Kabul were found during the operation. He said that an investigation is underway to find information about the situation.

At the press conference, the Islamic Emirate Spokesman also welcomed the new US license allowing financial activity and called for more restrictions to be lifted and for the expansion of diplomatic efforts.

The Islamic Emirate is against those who are leaving the country with their families “without any excuse,” because Afghans living in camps abroad face severe problems, Mujahid said.

“Based on Islamic values women are not allowed to travel without an accompanying male,” he said, adding that the fate of female students who are studying abroad is being considered in light of this requirement.

When asked about women protestors who are detained, Mujahid said there is no fresh information regarding that and the Attorney General’s Office is investigating the case.

Mujahid, who is also Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, downplayed the recent clashes at Spin Boldak crossing along the Durand Line, calling them a local dispute, saying that the Islamic Emirate is not willing to engage in disputes with the neighbours.