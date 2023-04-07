Israel launches airstrike on Gaza in response to rocket attacks from Lebanon

Jerusalem/Gaza: Israel launched an airstrike on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, in response to earlier rocket attacks launched from Lebanon.

“The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said in a statement late Thursday night, without elaborating.

Israel accused Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, of being behind the firing of 34 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel on Thursday afternoon as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

