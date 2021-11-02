Spread the love



















Israel reopens for vaccinated tourists



Tel Aviv: Israel has started allowing vaccinated tourists to enter the country for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020.

So far, the entry of non-Israeli citizens into Israel has been permitted only in exceptional cases, including a limited number of tourist groups, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Ministry of Health, from now on, entry will be allowed to those who have not stayed in a country defined as “red” with high morbidity during the two weeks prior to arrival in Israel.

The visitors must be vaccinated with one of eight vaccine brands against the virus, which are Sinopharm, Sinovac, Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Covishield and SputniK-V.

Travellers who have recovered from the virus will also be permitted to enter Israel if they present a certificate that could be digitally verified by the Ministry’s systems.

In addition, every traveller will be required to present a negative result of a coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to arrival in Israel and fill out and submit an entry statement.

The Ministry noted that the outline is only valid for entry through Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.

All arrivals will also have to undergo another coronavirus test at the Israeli airport and enter quarantine of up to 24 hours until result is received.

Like this: Like Loading...