Israel shoots down unmanned aircraft from Syria

Israeli military intercepted an unmanned aircraft that entered Israeli airspace from Syria, according to a statement by the military.



Jerusalem: Israeli military intercepted an unmanned aircraft that entered Israeli airspace from Syria, according to a statement by the military.

The Israeli Air Force sent helicopters and fighter jets to track the unidentified aircraft, which was crossing into Israeli territory from the direction of Syria, it added on Sunday.

The aircraft was monitored and shot down in an open area, it noted, adding that it did not pose a threat, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli soldiers were sent to collect the debris of the aircraft, the statement said, adding the the incident is under review.

The incident came hours after Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in the Homs province of Syria, wounding five soldiers, according to a report by Syria’s state-owned SANA news agency.

The incident highlighted the ongoing tensions between Israel and Syria, which have been at odds for decades.

In recent years, Israel has carried out regular airstrikes in Syria against what it says are Iranian-backed militias and arms shipments to Hezbollah. Israel has also accused Iran of using Syria as a base to attack it.

Like this: Like Loading...