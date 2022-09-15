Israel shuts West Bank checkpoints following deadly shootout

Following a deadly shootout, Israel closed two checkpoints in theWest Bank and warned it might impose more restrictions.

The Al-Jalama (Gilboa) and Salam checkpoints, the two main crossings between the West Bank and Israel, will be closed “until further notice”, the office of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories said in a statement.

The measures were taken by Defence Minister Benny Gantz following “an evaluation of the security situation” and in the wake of an incident early on Wednesday morning in which two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at Israeli troops near the Al-Jalama checkpoint, killing an army officer, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two Palestinians were killed by the Israeli force.

Gantz also decided to halt entry permits to Israel for residents of Kafr Dan, from which the gunmen came, including work permits, the office said.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the army and Shin Bet internal security agency “are prepared for every scenario and on all fronts”.

WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency, reported that the Israeli military was holding the bodies of the two gunmen, identifying them as Ahmad Abed, 23, and Abdelrahman Abed, 22.

The violence was the latest in a string of clashes between Israel and Palestine.

Israeli forces have carried out frequent nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since March, triggering clashes with Palestinians, in which dozens were killed or injured.

