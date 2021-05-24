Spread the love



















Israel to lift most Covid restrictions in June: Health Minister

Jerusalem: Israel’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Sunday announced that on June 1, almost all anti-Covid-19 restrictions in the country will be lifted.

The minister explained in a statement that the decision was taken “due to the low and stable morbidity in Israel that has been going on for a long time”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the decision, Israeli businesses will no longer need a purple badge, which requires fever measurement at the entrance, keeping distance among customers, placing partitions between buyers and sellers, and more.

The green pass, which represents a permit to enter indoor places including restaurants and cinemas for recovered and vaccinated people, will also be cancelled.

However, the obligation to wear a face mask indoors will remain valid.

In addition, restrictions on entry and exit to Israel will not be lifted, and if necessary even tightened, the minister noted.

Saying Israel “is getting back to normal,” Edelstein noted that “thanks to the excellent work of the health care system and the incredible compliance of the Israeli citizens, the best vaccination campaign was carried out, leading to the low morbidity.”

To date, about 5.44 million people have been vaccinated in Israel, or about 58.3 percent of the population.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number in the country to 839,319, while its Covid-19 death toll rose by five to 6,402.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 510, compared to a peak of about 88,000 recorded in February this year.

