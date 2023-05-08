Israeli authorities demolish Palestinian school in West Bank

Israeli authorities demolished a Palestinian school in the city of Bethlehem of West Bank, sparking condemnation and outrage from Palestinians and the international community.



The Jib Al-Deeb School, which had been rebuilt by Palestinians in 2017 after its previous demolition by Israeli authorities six years ago, was torn down by the Israeli forces, accompanied by military vehicles, claiming that the school was constructed without proper permits, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hassan Brijieh, director of the Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), stated that the Israeli central court had issued a demolition order in March, rejecting the appeals made by the commission and civil rights organisations to halt the demolition.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education condemned the demolition, expressing concern for the students who have been deprived of their right to receive education in a free and safe environment. The ministry pledged to provide the necessary support to ensure educational opportunities for all students. They also called upon international organisations to fulfil their responsibilities in addressing the escalating violations by the Israeli occupation.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli Defense Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, claimed on Sunday that the building was constructed illegally and posed safety risks to its occupants.

They stated that attempts to engage in dialogue with the owner were unsuccessful before resorting to demolition.

Hours after the demolition, Palestinian activists announced plans to rebuild the school, which previously accommodated approximately 60 students from grades one to four.

