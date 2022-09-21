Israeli PM, Jordanian King discuss regional tensions at UN



Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and King Abdullah II of Jordan met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and discussed the tensions in the Middle East region.

The two on Tuesday discussed the recent escalation of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lapid spoke with the Jordanian king about the need for calming the situation on the ground and “halting terrorism ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays”, Lapid’s office said in a statement.

They also discussed advancing economic and civilian cooperation between the two countries, which signed a peace treaty in 1994.

It was the leaders’ second meeting since July, when they met at the Jordanian monarch’s palace in Amman.

Lapid flew to New York on Monday to address the UN General Assembly. He has scheduled meetings with several leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

