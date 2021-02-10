Spread the love



















Israel’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 7,00,000



Jerusalem: Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 6,574 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 703,102.

The death toll from the Covid-19 in Israel increased by 31 to 5,202, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,097 to 1,069, out of 1,652 hospitalised patients, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The total recoveries in Israel surged by 2,757 to 626,070, while the active cases rose to 71,830.

The number of people vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.57 million, or 38.4 per cent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020.

The Ministry also said that Israel’s Covid-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, has dropped to 0.97, after rising to one on Friday.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast Covid-19 is spreading, as an R number below one means the spread of the pandemic has been curbed.