Issue is growing fundamentalism in section of society: Tejasvi Surya after BJYM worker’s killing

A day after a BJP youth wing worker was killed in Karnataka, BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya Wednesday said it was not merely a law-and-order problem and there was growing religious fundamentalism in a section of society.

He termed the resignation of a few Bharatiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) a “natural step” taken in anger and anguish. “After I spoke to them, they took back their resignation,” Surya said.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people on Tuesday night which led to tension in the Dakshin Kannada district.

“It is a deep emotional bond that we share. We feel a deep personal loss when one of our own is brutally killed. Nothing other than this deep anguish and pain will express or can express the reason for the discontent and for tendering their resignations,” Surya said.

He further said the real issue is not the resignation of the BJYM workers but rising fundamentalism in one section of society.

“The issue is growing fundamentalism in a section of Indian society. This is not merely a law-and-order problem. This problem of fundamentalism and growing religious fundamentalism is a serious cause of concern.

“As long as we treat these issues as a law-and-order problem or a political problem, we will not be able to resolve this,” Surya said.

The BJYM national president said that he along with all state office bearers of the BJP’s youth wing will on Friday collect funds for the family of the deceased worker of the family.