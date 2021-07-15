Spread the love



















Issue Solved Over Controversy Viral Video of a Christian Boy Playing Cricket in Temple Ground

Mangaluru: In another communal incident in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, a Christian youth playing a game of cricket with Hindu boys at a Sullia temple ground was asked allegedly by a shrine committee member to leave the premises because of his religion, that he was a Christian. A video of the interaction between the temple official and the group of young men was shared widely on social media but there has been no police complaint over the issue. The incident occurred in the premises of a temple of the Koragajja deity in Jayanagar in Sullia taluk. Praveen Jayanagara from the Nemotsave Committee of Koragajja deity temple in Jayanagar had objected to an interfaith group of friends playing cricket in the ground and asked one of the men, who was Christian, to leave the premises.

The footage shows the shrine committee member asking the Christian boy to leave the ground and instead play at church premises. At that juncture, Hindu boys are seen supporting their Christian friend and requesting the committee member to not drag religion into the issue. In the video, Praveen is seen arguing with a group of men who play cricket in the temple ground. “If we have to fight, I am ready. I have called the MLA and I won’t fear anybody. Isn’t he an SC? He is here playing. But you are playing with people who are not Hindu. Why are you playing here?,” asked Praveen pointing his finger at one of the men. “We don’t go near Muslims and we don’t go near Christians. There is a ground in front of the church. Can’t he go and play there?,” Praveen is heard asking.

The committee member suddenly turned his ire on the Hindu boys, upbraiding them for playing cricket “with people from other religions”. He is heard telling the boys that he has spoken to the MLA over the phone on the issue. Sources claimed that the shrine committee had decided to plant saplings and dug up pits for the same. Since it was not possible to play cricket at that place, a few youths protested saying they were Hindus and should be allowed to play cricket at the ground. This allegedly irked the committee member, who said a Christian boy was among the players and questioned his presence at the temple.

The committee member, identified as Praveen, later offered apologies and said he had no intention to hurt anybody. A police officer said they informally spoke to the committee member and the boys, and both denied the intention to hurt anyone on religious grounds. Now it is learnt that the issue has been settled after both the sides met at the police station and agreed on a compromise basis to end the issue. It was also decided that no one would be allowed to play inside the Daivasthana premises.

Sources reveal that Praveen Jayanagara, who objected to the cricket being played in the Daivasthana ground, clarified that he had objected because a decision had been taken at a public meeting not to allow games inside the premises. He told the police that he was not driven by the intention of creating communal hatred. President of the managing committee, Vasanth Kutpaje, regretted the communal remark made by a member of the committee and also the verbal altercation with the boys. He apologised on behalf of Praveen and assured that such incidents will not recur.

