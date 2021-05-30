Spread the love



















Issuing Tokens to People for Vax Despite Prevalent Online System is Major Blunder

Mangaluru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP‐ DK) questions the district administration over the inconsistencies in the system and the challenges to get vaccinated. AAP – DK has observed a few inconsistencies in the system to get oneself vaccinated. The recent incident at PHC Vamanjoor wherein the district administration was inviting the general Public to collect tokens to vaccinate themselves despite the prevalent online system was a major blunder. AAP wishes to know if the district administration is fully aware of the corona situation or is it lack of understanding that prompted them to facilitate such a huge gathering during the pandemic?

It is also understood that the online registered person gets SMS once his vaccination is scheduled. In order to avoid such confusion, AAP‐DK requested the government to put the list of persons scheduled at any given location on their website. There is a mechanism to update the corona statistics every day in the public domain, then why is the same not followed for the Vaccination schedule too. AAP DK demands that all PHC’s display the day to day list of registrations on the notice board. AAP DK has noticed that there are quite a number of citizens (illiterate poor or are senior citizens) who cannot afford/lack a smartphone or internet access or are not digitally savvy.

AAP DK would like to know how the administration is ensuring that these people too are vaccinated against corona and demands the administration devise a clear‐cut procedure. Meanwhile, AAP DK has gathered from media reports that Mangalore DC has ordered an inquiry into the breach of data regarding the vaccination as it has been reported that many people were receiving telephone calls about their schedule from the people representative’s office. AAP‐DK appreciates the efforts by the Mangalore DC but expresses strong reservation on the working system of the district administration on vaccination.

For further enquiries: Rajendra Kumar K.P. District Convener AAP – DK Mobile: 9902020285 Email: rajaamaadmi@gmail.com

