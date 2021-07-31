Spread the love



















Istanbul bans forest entrances amid fire danger



Istanbul: Turkey’s largest city Istanbul has banned entrances to its forest areas because of the increasing fire danger.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced on Twitter on Friday that the ban would be effective until August 31 as the city is on high alert for high temperatures with strong winds, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It is forbidden to enter the forests, take a stop in and around, and have a picnic,” Yerlikaya said.

Local authorities in many other provinces have taken similar restrictions given the ongoing wildfires across the country.

The deadline for the ban has been extended until September in some regions.

Turkey has been battling multiple blazes in more than 20 provinces since Wednesday, which has so far claimed at least four lives and left over 180 others injured.

Firemen have been trying hard to control the blaze in the coastal town of Marmaris in the Mugla province.

A highway that connects Marmaris with Datca, Mugla’s another resort town, was closed to traffic after the flames intensified, press reports said.

Marmaris Mayor Mehmet Oktay called on residents not to take the roads unless it is “absolutely” necessary for medical teams and fire extinguishing vehicles.

