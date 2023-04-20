IT Officials Raid Dr G Shanker’s Residence

Udupi: The Income Tax officials raided the residence and organizations of the powerful Mogaveer Community leader Dr G Shanker on April 20.

According to the Initial reports, a team of IT officials from Bengaluru arrived at Dr G Shanker’s House in Udupi. The officials checked the account statements of Dr G Shanker and his organisations.

The IT officials collected all the necessary information from Dr G Shanker regarding his investments, financial transactions, income etc.

Dr G Shanker is a powerful Mogaveer Community leader and was a Class 1 contractor of Karnataka State.

