Spread the love
IT Officials Raid Dr G Shanker’s Residence
Udupi: The Income Tax officials raided the residence and organizations of the powerful Mogaveer Community leader Dr G Shanker on April 20.
According to the Initial reports, a team of IT officials from Bengaluru arrived at Dr G Shanker’s House in Udupi. The officials checked the account statements of Dr G Shanker and his organisations.
The IT officials collected all the necessary information from Dr G Shanker regarding his investments, financial transactions, income etc.
Dr G Shanker is a powerful Mogaveer Community leader and was a Class 1 contractor of Karnataka State.
Spread the love