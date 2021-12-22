IT raids at Chinese mobile companies across country



New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches on several premises of Chinese mobile companies across the nation.

These companies were allegedly violating rule and norms to evade taxes. They were on radar of several probe agencies, including the Income Tax department.

Earlier, the Chinese firms who were allegedly running mobile loan application and transport business were raided by the agencies. Now few more firms have come into their radar.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning several teams were formed by the IT department to conduct searches which started around 9 a.m.

An official said that basically manufacturing units were raided along with a few corporate houses.

“Few teams also raided the godowns of the Chinese mobile companies. The officials have recovered incriminating documents,” said the source.

ZTE, a Chinese firm which deals into telecom equipment manufacturing in Gurugram, was on the radar of the IT department. The firm was also raided in August this year. “We had recorded the statement of their India head in connection with tax evasion. We had found irregularities on their end. They were concealing information to avoid tax,” said the official.