It Rained Medals for Yenepoya School & PU College!

Mangaluru: The Yenepoya School & PU College takes pride in announcing that the school and PU college students participated in State level Swimming Championship 2023 organized by Hasan Swimmers Club and bagged 34 Gold gold medals.

Sanchith, Nihal M Poojary, Mohiuddin Abdul Khader, Samith Infant Xavier, Wafi Abdul Hakeem and Mohammad Abdul Bashith achieved a marvellous feat by securing gold medals.

Mr Rajesh Bengre and Mrs Yashodha Bhandary’s coaching gave another dimension to the game.

The achievers were felicitated at The Yenepoya School by the Director of Academics & Operation, Mrs Mishria Javeed, Principal, Mr Uzwal Menezes, Chief Academic Officer, Mr Joshlyn Mathias Lewis and Campus Coordinator, Mrs Euvet Pereira.

