IT Sleuths Raid Homes of Owners of Renowned Medical Colleges in State, including Mangaluru

Mangaluru: It was a real shock for some of the owners of renowned medical colleges in Karnataka state, including Mangaluru, the education hub. The Income Tax sleuths raided simultaneously at several places including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, during the early morning hours, while probably most of the owners of these medical institutions were still in bed?

The IT officials are still in the process of verifying documents at these owners’ homes. In Mangaluru raids were conducted on the houses of four businessmen. The IT officials are verifying the documents.

On February 17, early morning, the team led by officer Y Abdullah raided the houses of four businessmen in Mangaluru. Sources reveal that raids are also made on the Akash Medical College located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, and BGS Educational Institutions located near Kumbalagodu, on the outskirts of Bengaluru City. A team of more than 10 IT officials arrived at the BGS Educational Institution in three cars and are verifying the documents.

Likewise, raids are also conducted at the Sapthagiri Medical College near Sira gate in Tumakuru, where 7 IT officials are verifying the documents. It is learnt that the IT officials are from Goa and Bengaluru.