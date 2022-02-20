ITBP constable shoots self over marital discord in Delhi



New Delhi: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Sunday allegedly shot himself dead in the national capital’s Chanakyapuri area, an official said.

The 33-year-old ITBP constable was identified as Yogeshwar Reddy, a resident of Bellary in Karnataka. Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav said that Reddy was presently posted at Nehru Taramandal (Nehru Planetarium) here in Chanakyapuri.

“Prima facie it looks like the constable committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest by his service weapon on Sunday morning,” the he added.

A suicide note was also recovered from his almirah. However, the conent of the note has not been disclosed. “The reason apparently is related to marital discord,” said the official.

The deceased had on February 5 returned from leave. Further probe is on, added the DCP.