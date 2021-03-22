Spread the love



















ITF men’s tennis: Eqbal upsets second seed Sinha in qualifiers



Pune: Unseeded Ishaque Eqbal upset second seeded Nitin Kumar Sinha 7-6(6),7-6(4) to enter the final round of qualifying at the $15,000 ITF WTT Cup men’s tennis championships on Sunday.

In the other first round qualifying matches, ninth seeded Chandril Sood scraped past Yash Chaurasia 2-6, 7-6(4), 15-13 while 11th seeded Suraj R Prabodh was given a tough time by local player Gunjan Jadhav before winning 6-0, 4-6, 10-8.

In other close matches, tenth seeded Faisal Qamar got past local lad Sahil Gaware 7-6(8), 6-4 while thirteenth seeded Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan registered a 6-0 ,6-3 win over Dmitrii Baskov of Moldova 6-0, 6-3.

Results:

First qualifying round (men’s):

Anirudha Chandrasekar(Ind) [1] bt Kapeesh Khandge (Ind)6-1, 6-1;

Ishaque Eqbal (Ind) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha (Ind) [2] Vs 7-6(5), 7-6(4);

Omni Kumar (Usa) [3] bt Jagmeet Singh (Ind) 6-4, 6-4;

Henry Patten (Gbr) [4] bt Arjun Mahadevan (Ind) 6-1, 6-3;

George Botezan (Rou) [5] bt Anurag Nenwani (Ind 6-2, 6-1;

Rishi Reddy (Ind) [6] bt Boopathy Sakthivel (Ind)6-3, 6-0;

N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth (Ind) [7] Bt (WC)Sandesh Kurale (Ind) 6-2, 6-2;

Mutu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar (Ind) [8] Bt (WC)Anargha Ganguly (Ind) 6-0, 6-4;

Chandril Sood (Ind) [9] bt Yash Chaurasia (Ind) 2-6, 7-6(4), 15-13;

Faisal Qamar (Ind) [10] bt Sahil Gaware (Ind) 7-6(8), 6-4;

Suraj R Prabodh (Ind) [11] bt Gunjan Jadhav (Ind) 6-0, 4-6, 10-8.

Paras Dahiya (Ind) [12] bt (WC)Neeraj Yashpaul (Ind)6-4, 7-5;

Ranjeet Virali-Murugesan (Ind) [13] bt Dmitrii Baskov (Mda)6-0, 6-3;

Digvijay Pratap Singh (Ind) [14] bt Tushar Madan (Ind) 6-4, 6-3;

Preston Brown (Usa) [15] bt Vignesh Peranamallur (Ind)6-4, 6-0;

Leonardo Catani (Ita) [16] bt Jonathan Binding (Gbr) 7-6(4), 7-5