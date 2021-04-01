Spread the love



















It’s a Bumpy Ride or Drive Traveling on the Dilapidated Railway Crossing at Pandeshwar

Mangaluru : If you have rode your bike or driven your four-wheeler over the dilapidated railway crossing at Pandeshwar, near Srinivas University/More Super Market, I bet you have felt the brunt of it, and with no option to reach your desired destination or your residence passing through this railway crossing is an nightmare for many commuters traveling between City areas and Mangaladevi and going further towards Kerala side on Mangaladevi road via Pandeshwar. And it has been a distressing experience for many commuters who have to travel through this railway crossing.

An employee of the nearby University speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Prior to the present condition of this railway crossing area, a few months ago due to crater size potholes dotting the road surface at the railway crossing and adjoining areas had affected vehicular movement very badly. Though the roads on both sides of the railway crossing were widened to four-lane, it became two-lane at the railway crossing. Railways, a month ago had dug up a trench next to the track to lay cables and left the surface uneven. Further it undertook track maintenance work at the level crossing and placed concrete paver blocks above the crushed stones aka jelly stones to facilitate vehicular movement, 15 days ago”

“Unfortunately until now the Railways has not covered the affected stretches with a bitumen layer. Of late, the problems got amplified with the concrete paver blocks getting shuffled due to heavy vehicular movement further disturbing the traffic. Railway officials said that the potholes and damaged surface will be fixed after track maintenance work, however, in the meantime the area worsened after the maintenance work was done. With a heavy flow of traffic daily the entire stretch of the pathetic railway crossing road has added to their misery of waiting endlessly when the gates get closed to facilitate goods train movements” he added.

But according to an engineer of the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.due to the non-availability of jelly stones to asphalt the affected stretch has been delayed to fix the problem. And also that the contractor was hesitating to take up the work as his limits exceeded and the officials concerned were attempting to resolve the issue. Hoping to get the required asphalt materials, the work will be completed soon, assured the engineer. Until then it will still be a bumpy ride or drive, with no other option to reach your destination.