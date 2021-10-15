Spread the love



















It’s a GHOST- No, It’s Not! It is a GHOST Impersonated by Diwakar Devadiga of Puttur?

Mangaluru : Every year for the last 13 years, a GHOST appears in the town of Puttur during Navratri/Dasara festival. But in reality, it is not a real Ghost, it is a Vesha. Because, It’s Dasara and it’s time for all those Veshas (Disguise) to come out on the streets. From Tiger Dance to Anarkali and many other veshas roam on busy streets entertaining people and earning some quick bucks. But here we have a skeleton which roams on the streets reaching out to people, and while children run away with fear after seeing this ghost, elders simply enjoy watching it.

Meet Diwakar Devadiga, hailing from Kemmayi in Puttur district who has been donning the role of Ghsor for the last 13 years, and this year too he has been mesmerizing the pedestrians on the street. A auto-rickshaw driver by profession, he turns himself into a Ghost ONLY during the nine day festival of Navaratri, and he has been the talk of the town for years, and his video in the ghost attire has gone viral, receiving a huge number of hits. He is seen on the Puttur streets, and then he visits homes and shops and makes peculiar voices of Ghosts, which scare children, but make adults enjoy the fun.

It is learnt that in the past Diwakar has also dressed in the avatar of Raghavendra Swamy, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, and many other Gods. But he discontinued his appearance depicting religious Gods, since there was objection from many. Was it a curse or not, Diwakar’s health condition worsened, where he couldn’t even move his limbs, after which he decided not to depict any Gods, instead he started to attire himself as Ghost, which he continues even today. Even though people gave him money and appreciated his Vesha, he doesn’t accept any money, because he says that he does this vesha to meet his religious vow and not to make money. Nowadays, sadly Vesha is losing its importance and people simply paint their body and start begging for money during Dasara.

His main idea is to entertain people, and have some fun during Navratri. Having got the full police permission, he ends his act before it gets dark, since he feels that people may get scared of him being on the streets in ghost attire. Having very well known for several unique features, Diwakar has also named his auto-rickshaw as ‘Aapadbhandhava’, meaning “Saviour in Need”, where he comes forward as a Good Samaritan in transporting people in distress or illness in his three-wheeler.

