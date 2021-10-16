Spread the love



















It’s a Girl, No, No, It’s a Boy? Goof Up by Doctor Puts Lady Goschen Hospital in Trouble

Mangaluru: Here is a strange story where a newborn ‘GIRL’ becomes ‘BOY’ after discharge, and the baby’s father has filed a complaint against the hospital.

Authorities at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital have denied the allegation and said they are conducting an inquiry about how the gender of the baby got changed in the records. The father of a newborn baby has complained to police that the Government Lady Goschen Hospital here handed him a male baby during discharge, though the hospital records show the mother gave birth to a girl.

Musthafa, a resident of Koteshwara in Kundapur, told police that his wife Amreen had delivered a ‘baby girl’ at the hospital on September 27. In his complaint at Mangaluru North police, Musthafa alleged the hospital kept the baby in ICU for 17 days and on Thursday handed over a baby boy, instead of a girl during discharge. “The hospital staff had told us that my wife had given birth to a baby girl. The child was shifted to the NICU as it was not healthy. Later, on Thursday, they handed over a baby boy to us,” Musthafa said.

Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirming the complaint, told reporters that the complainant and others found it suspicious when the hospital handed over a male baby. “They have filed a complaint and health department officials have been verifying documents. They will also see other options like DNA and other tests. A final decision will be taken only after the verification of all documents. If they find that the baby was exchanged, we will take appropriate action. So far, we have not moved any legal procedures,” he added.

Dr Durgaprasad MR, medical superintendent, Lady Goschen Government hospital, told media that the baby born to Amreen was a boy and not a girl. He also denied any possibilities of the baby being exchanged as alleged. “The sex of the baby was wrongly written in the case sheet as female, instead of male, and this has created confusion. We have been conducting an inquiry and action will be taken against those responsible for the error,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...