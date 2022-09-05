It’s a wrap for filming of ‘Bridgerton’ prequel based on Queen Charlotte



Los Angeles; ‘Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte’, the prequel series to the hugely popular streaming show, ‘Bridgerton’, has wrapped up its filming. The series is based on a young Queen Charlotte and aims to expand on the wildly popular franchise, reports Collider.

In a post on Twitter, the prequel series director Tom Verica confirmed that filming has indeed come to an end. Verica posted a photo that simply read “QUEEN CHARLOTTE”.

Accompanying the photo is a caption from the director, praising the cast and crew. “That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew � just wait,” the caption reads. And wait we shall.

According to Collider, the new extension of the ‘Bridgerton’ universe will see a focus cast on a young Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) and “how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Collider further states that despite the queen’s life being the centre of attention, other characters in the series will also see their own unique storylines followed.

The characters of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury played by Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell in Bridgerton, and Arsema Thomas and Connie Jenkins-Grieg in the prequel will also receive focus with the original Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuval, returning as well. The series will focus on younger versions of these characters.

