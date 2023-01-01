It’s a wrap for Raj B. Shetty’s Kannada film ‘Swathi Muthina Male Haniye’

Raj B. Shetty, who had directed ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ (GMVV), has completed shooting for his much-anticipated romantic movie, ‘Swathi Muthina Male Haniye, and commenced post-production work.



Stills from the movie have gone viral on social media. The anticipation is high because Shetty’s ‘GMVV’, which featured Rishab Shetty, now famous for ‘Kantara’, was a Kannada superhit.

Actress-turned-politician Ramya a.k.a. Divyaspandana is the producer of the film, in which Siri Ravikumar plays a lead role with director Shetty as the lead actor. The film also features Balaji Mnohar, Surya Vasistha, Rekha Kudligi and Sneha Sharma in prominent roles.

Parveen Sriyan is the cinematographer, while the music has been composed by Midun Mukundan.

The film’s team is planning to release the teaser in the New Year.



