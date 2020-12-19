Spread the love



















It’s All about Christmas’ at Jesper & Sabrina Hougaard’s Home All Decked Up with Christmas Decorations

‘It’s All about Christmas’ at Jesper & Sabrina Hougaard’s Home All Decked with Christmas Decorations! Could this be the City’s most decked out Christmas house, located in Falnir, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, Everywhere you go, Take a look at the five and ten, it’s glistening once again, With candy canes and silver lanes that glow; Toys and decorations in every store, But the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be, On your own front door……..”- these are a few lyrics from

Michael Bubble’s “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” song. And with just a week left for Christmas, the “Rome of the East”- Mangaluru is all decked up for the holiday season, where you can see shops, hotels, institutions, churches adorned with Christmas decorations and lighting- and also Christian homes also decked out with Christmas decorations.

And ONE couple’s continued Christmas efforts to spread festive cheer has returned as they once again decked out their home with a huge collections of Christmas decoration items, such as lights, stockings, wreaths, swags, tree skirts, candles, garlands, hanging icicles, figurines, balls, stars and much more. And the couple is none other than Jesper and Sabrina Hougaard, residing in Falnir, Mangaluru. The Couple have decorated almost every inch of their home in Christmas decorations to spread a bit of joy among the community. So, could this be the City’s most decked out Christmas house? I bet it is!

Jesper and Sabrina Hougaard seen with their Dachshund breed dog ‘Kulli’

Even though the government has put all kinds of restrictions and rules when it comes to celebrating the holiday season, but the hardcore Christians with great love and keeping up with the Christmas tradition for years, have not budged to the government orders, instead they have done their best to light up and bring cheer during the season, in whatever means they could- and it’s nice to see that the City and Christian homes are all decked up for the jolly and holly season-that’s CHRISTMAS!

It is a tradition which the pair have continued for years, started by Sabrina’s Parents- Mom Dr Vivien Britto who worked at KMC, Mangaluru and dad, Vincent Britto, who worked for a reputed company, 35 years ago. The Christmas Tree at the Britto-Hougaard Home holds a tradition of friendship and an opportunity to express gratitude, where dr Kalpana Ashfaque and Sabrina have been decorating it together for the past seven years. As they recall the years teaching in a grateful way. Sabrina is also helped in decorating the tree and the house by her friend, Ms Alisha Rego, a make-up artist, while 13-year-old Rashmi is good at creating fabulous Christmas themed carpets. A walk into Hougaard’s house is like walking into a Christmas Store?

Yes, there is already the fun and a definite cheer in the air. The holiday season is upon us and the anticipation for Christmas is almost palpable. While many are busy making plans to usher in the festival in all its glory, Hougaard’s Christmas has begun with full gusto. Look at the photos in this article, and you’ll know why?

There’s no denying that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year with lit up trees and lights getting people in the festive mood. And with all the decorations the Hougaard’s have put up, will surely make them feel merry and joyful. In conclusion, Jesper and Sabrina Hougaard’s Home could be the City’s most decked out Christmas house- no doubts about it!