Its Congress Vs Congress in panchayat elections in Rajasthan



Jaipur: The Congress party in Rajasthan is facing stiff competition from its own members for the ensuing panchayat elections to be held from August 26 to September 1 in six districts of the state namely Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.

In many places, Congress leaders are anguished over ticket distribution amid demand for tickets from family members of MLAs or other senior leaders while in other places, Congressmen are planning to defeat their own candidates for various reasons.

In Bharatpur, differences between MLA Jahida Khan and Wajib Ali have come out in the open while in Jodhpur, two renowned families — Maderna family and former MP Badriram Jakhar are at loggerheads.

In Sawai Madhopur, MLA Indira Meena is facing challenes from her own brother while MLA Ashok Bairwa had a fight with his own brother over ticket distribution.

In Sirohi, Congress workers accused veteran leaders of giving tickets on the recommendations of an industrialist.

Similarly, Chomu MLA Rameshwar Yadav’s son, Narendra Yadav accused former MLA Bhagwaan Sahay Saini of mismanaging the symbol distribution show.

The Congress party organisation in Rajasthan is running the show with 39 members only as many districts don’t have presidents and secretaries over the last one year since the Pilot camp opened rebellion and the state PCC was dissolved.

Rajasthan Congress in charge Ajay Maken has been giving assurances of making political appointments soon, however, there seems to be a deadlock between the Congress state lobby and central leadership over certain issues due to existing friction between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

A senior worker told IANS, “Congress is killing its own credibility by postponing much-awaited recruitments in PCC and significant political posts.”

“Hence, there is a need to check such mishaps or we shall all be sinking in 2023 assembly polls,” he said.

