‘Its liquor guarantee govt’, says ex-K’taka CM Bommai on opening of wine shops



Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the incumbent Congress government in Karnataka as a ‘liquor guarantee government’ as it has failed to provide water in the current drought but is making preparations make liquor available everywhere.

In a series of posts on X, Bommai said, ” The decision to open new wine shops at panchayat level shows the moral bankruptcy of the state government.

“On one hand, the government is giving Rs 2,000 to each woman on the name of a guarantee, and on the other hand the government has found a new way to snatch that money from their husbands through wine shops.

“It looks like a money return policy of getting the money given to women through their husbands. It was funny to see the statement of the Excise Department that this decision was taken to check the illegal sale of liquor in the rural areas. If the department concerned fails to check the illegal trading, what’s the purpose of having the department?” Bommai questioned.

“The government is all set to ignite a fight between the wives and husbands over the money to buy liquor. Already, the Rs 2,000 guarantee scheme has created a rift between daughter-in-laws and mother-in-laws over who is head of the house. If the government tries to increase its revenue through the new wine shops, the women beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes would teach them a lesson,” Bommai said.

